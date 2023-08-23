Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Align Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,457,000 after buying an additional 131,006 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.63.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $351.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

