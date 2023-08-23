13,027 Shares in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,392,000 after buying an additional 469,358 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

