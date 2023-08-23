Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 123,140 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

