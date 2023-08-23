Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,181,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

CMG stock opened at $1,872.04 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,007.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,870.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

