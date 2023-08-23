Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 130.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on K. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

