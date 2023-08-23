Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.03-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

