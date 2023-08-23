Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $208.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.90.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ESS

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $234.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average of $225.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $284.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.