Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.50-5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

