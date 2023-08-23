Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25-11.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.10 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 86.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

