Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson updated its FY23 guidance to $8.90-9.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Nordson has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total transaction of $516,186.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $176,078,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

