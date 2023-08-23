Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.83-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.33 million.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.88.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 1,165.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

