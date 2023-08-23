Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amcor were worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Amcor by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Amcor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amcor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

