Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 5,975 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,437,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average of $73.34.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

