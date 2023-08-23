Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

NYSE:FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $154.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.