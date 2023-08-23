Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
NYSE:FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $154.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
