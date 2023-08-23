Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $184.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,616 shares of company stock worth $30,572,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.