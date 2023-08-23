Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

EMR opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

