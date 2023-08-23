Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 30,674 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Shares of MCHP stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.
Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP
Microchip Technology Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Sporting Goods Stocks On Sale: Which to Buy for the Big Win
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- These 3 EV Stocks Approach Game-Changing Inflection Points
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- These 2 Stocks Help Put an Industrial Spin on AI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.