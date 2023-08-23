Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

