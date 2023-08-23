JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 5.1% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.