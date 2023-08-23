Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 5,776,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 14,216,869 shares.The stock last traded at $6.97 and had previously closed at $6.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.