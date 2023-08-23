Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. Raymond James downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPW

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.