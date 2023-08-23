Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,060 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.