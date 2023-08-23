Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. True Capital Management boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,421,582 shares of company stock valued at $317,424,433 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

