Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after buying an additional 299,728 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,032,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.52, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $220.79 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.64.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

