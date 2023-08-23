Citigroup Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $159.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $175.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

MAA stock opened at $141.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $178.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.84 per share, for a total transaction of $440,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

