Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-4.0% to ~$1.54-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after buying an additional 76,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 90.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.