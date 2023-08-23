Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2.5-4.0% to ~$1.54-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after buying an additional 76,122 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 90.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $176,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 109,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
