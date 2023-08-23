Robert W. Baird Boosts Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target to $253.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.56. Nordson has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $253.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 225.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

