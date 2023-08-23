Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pool during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $41,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Shares of POOL opened at $351.60 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.14 and its 200-day moving average is $353.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

