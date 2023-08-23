LPL Financial LLC Buys 32,756 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of WEC Energy Group worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

