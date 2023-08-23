Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Trading Down 3.1%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.53 and last traded at $67.66. 683,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,870,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,719,000 after buying an additional 874,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after acquiring an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $40,014,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

