Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 205,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,161,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Cummins by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $234.59 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

