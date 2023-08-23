Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $482,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $205.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $167.93 and a twelve month high of $227.34.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

