Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total value of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total transaction of $1,827,007.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,616 shares of company stock valued at $30,572,976 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.74. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $184.10.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

