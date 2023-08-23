Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after buying an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,603,000 after buying an additional 1,692,901 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after buying an additional 1,529,000 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

