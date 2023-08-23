Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 201 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 16,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 220,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $275.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

