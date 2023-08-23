Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $430,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,460,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,966,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.16 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

