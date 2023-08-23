B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 349 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $222.12 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $227.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

