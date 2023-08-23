Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $262.98 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.07.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

