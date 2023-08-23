Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,647,641 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 11,026,987 shares.The stock last traded at $169.18 and had previously closed at $172.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $431.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,697,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,608,000 after acquiring an additional 990,298 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.