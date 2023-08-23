Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $129.45 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

