Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 18,236 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $10,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $145.30 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

