Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of KR opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

