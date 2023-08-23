Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $780,000 Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Seeyond bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $193.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.88. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

