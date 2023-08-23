Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $203.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,743 shares of company stock worth $112,354,939. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $119,432,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

