B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

