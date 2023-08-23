Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

