Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $739,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $318.79 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

