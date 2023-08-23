Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $226.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

