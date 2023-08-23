Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,106 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

