B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,452 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $1,453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

